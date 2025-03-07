Kobbie Mainoo to reject contract offer from Manchester United, makes decision regarding his future: Reports

Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly decided to reject the contract offer from Manchester United. The Englishman is eyeing a move abroad and the Red Devils are open to the sale.

As per a report in The Guardian, Mainoo is not looking to stay at Manchester United and will be rejecting their offer. The Red Devils are looking to lock him down with a new contract with just two years left on his current deal at the end of the season.

The midfielder is reportedly looking for £180,000 per week, but the Old Trafford side have not matched it. They are looking to offer less than what the Englishman has demanded, and the youngster is not happy with it as he wants an astronomical rise on his current £20,000 per week deal.

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the 17-year-old, who is valued at £70 million at Old Trafford. However, the Englishman is looking to move abroad and follow the footsteps of Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United urged to keep Kobbie Mainoo by former player

Paul Parker spoke to BetFred earlier this season and stated that Manchester United should keep Kobbie Mainoo at all costs. He believes that the midfielder has a future at Old Trafford, but not Alejandro Garnacho.

He stated that the Argentine winger would not be a big miss and said via GOAL:

"I’m skeptical of anything I read and hear now because so many people make things up for headlines, which seems the way to go now. However, I’d look and say with Kobbie Mainoo, where he’s from and everything he is about, does he want to leave Manchester United? I would say no. I would look at the way he is as a person, is he going to be greedy in what he wants? I would say no. So I can’t see them doing that because Manchester United has been built off players who have come through like him. If they were to do that, it would just cause too many issues. INEOS and the new kids on the block are already just hanging in there, so to do that would be a big statement to make."

"Regarding Garnacho, if someone new were to come in, I don’t think he holds the same as Mainoo. Would he be missed in that sense? I would personally say no, not at all really, and doubt he would be missed too much if he were to go. It appears that he is already looking for that move anyway and will go once he thinks that a big club abroad is going to be better than Manchester United. I think he will only find out once he gets there that it won’t be the same. He will understand that where he is now is virtually as good as it gets, and he needs to show everything," Parker added.

Kobbie Mainoo made his debut for the Red Devils in 2023 and has been a key part of the first-team since.

