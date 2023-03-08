Kyle Walker could face police probe for allegedly flashing and fondling blonde woman during drinking session in Manchester

In an appalling incident caught on video, England footballer Kyle Walker has been accused of engaging in shameful behavior at a Manchester bar. According to reports from The Sun (via Daily Mail), Walker dropped his trousers, exposed himself to nearby drinkers in the bar, and even fondled a blonde woman and kissed her.

The Manchester City defender's disgraceful conduct came to light just a day after his team's impressive 2-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, Walker arrived at the venue on Sunday at 5:20 pm with two blonde women and some male friends in a blacked-out minibus.

Eyewitnesses allege that his behavior began almost immediately, as the right-back was drunk before he left around 7 pm.

City Zone @City_Zone_ ] Kyle Walker was spotted drunk in a bar and was caught touching a woman's intimate parts numerous times. He may claim it was a prank, he could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.



[@SunSport] ] Kyle Walker was spotted drunk in a bar and was caught touching a woman's intimate parts numerous times. He may claim it was a prank, he could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. #ManCity [🚨] Kyle Walker was spotted drunk in a bar and was caught touching a woman's intimate parts numerous times. He may claim it was a prank, he could be charged with indecent exposure, which, if proven, could carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. #ManCity[@SunSport] https://t.co/AEqPh6GMVB

The Sun reported (via Daily Mail) that Kyle Walker may face a police investigation after he was caught on camera exposing himself at the bar. According to the report, one of the women in his group screamed, but Walker appeared unapologetic and continued to laugh with his friend.

More footage from the night allegedly shows Walker fondling one of his female friends' breasts and kissing her, while his wife appeared to be absent in the video clips.

While Walker may argue that his flashing was just a joke, he could still face a police investigation for indecent exposure, which carries a maximum two-year prison sentence.

According to a Women's Aid spokeswoman, via Daily Mail, such behavior can have "long-term effects, upset, and traumatise."

Manchester City look set to renew Kyle Walker's contract

Manchester City are reportedly keen to extend the stay of their hugely successful right-back, Kyle Walker. The England international, who joined the club in 2017, has made 235 appearances for City, winning trophies consistently.

There has been speculation that the Premier League champions may be willing to sell Walker as he turns 33 in May. However, Football Insider (via Sportsmole) has reported that City want to keep the experienced defender at the Etihad beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in 16 months.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads 🏻 Kyle Walker has been incredible in our recent unbeaten run! 🌪 Kyle Walker has been incredible in our recent unbeaten run! 🌪👏🏻 https://t.co/HDz3xf72dQ

While Walker has indicated a desire to return to his former club Sheffield United at some point, he remains content at City. However, he faces competition for his position from Rico Lewis.

Walker has still managed to start 17 games and make three substitute appearances this season, having recovered from an injury that kept him out before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes