Kylian Mbappe angered by Lionel Messi's PSG contract extension; looking to leave PSG - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly angered by Lionel Messi's contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Frenchman is considering an exit from the club and that has caught the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona.

As per a report by Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe is not happy with reports of Messi extending his stay at PSG. The Spanish publication claims that the Frenchman wants to be the main attraction at the club or move away.

They add that the situation has caught the attention of the Barcelona board, and plans are being drawn. The Catalan side are still in a financial crisis, and reports suggest they are set to activate another lever soon.

However, that has not stopped the club from signing players for Xavi, and last summer was a perfect example. Kylian Mbappe was linked with Real Madrid until last summer, but Los Blancos felt betrayed by him signing a new deal at PSG and have reportedly ended their interest in the 24-year-old star.

Kylian Mbappe unhappy with Lionel Messi at PSG?

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has dismissed suggestions that Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with Lionel Messi because of the post 2022 FIFA World Cup final celebrations.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen carrying a baby doll with Kylian Mbappe's face on it while people from the South American side burnt a coffin with the PSG star's name on it.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg, Galtier said:

"I don't comment on the way they celebrate, that belongs to the Argentinians. I don't have to deal with the case of the Argentinian goalkeeper. The most important thing is what I saw in the final. Kylian and Leo shook the hand, there is also Kylian's exemplary attitude after the game and before the trophy presentation."

He added:

"He congratulated Leo and the Argentine coach. I remain attached to that, the relationship between Kylian and Leo. It is not Leo who celebrated, we have to leave him out of it."

The PSG manager continued:

"There's no reason to mix everything up, I don't have to comment on the behavior of the goalkeeper. Kylian had a very good attitude having lost. He was very disappointed but he was able to congratulate Leo with a lot of class, it's very good for the club."

Lionel Messi is set to rejoin Kylian Mbappe and his PSG teammates after the New Year as he is still celebrating in Argentina.

