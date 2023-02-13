Kylian Mbappe asks PSG to appoint legendary manager to stay at the club: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly asked the club to appoint Zinedine Zidane as manager in order for him to stay at the Parc des Princes. The French forward only signed a new three-year deal with the Parisians in May last year. However, speculation has grown over his future, with rumors of him being unhappy over Lionel Messi's contract being close to being renewed.

El Nacional reports that the Parisians promised the 24-year-old that he would be the star player of the Ligue 1 giants. He has fought with the likes of Messi and Neymar for this title. A potential appointment of Zidane could correct the discontent between the striker and the club.

The report claims that Kylian Mbappe is eager to be managed by his childhood hero. He wants the former Real Madrid coach to succeed Christophe Galtier for next season. He believes that under Zidane's management, he will become the focal point of the team.

B/R Football @brfootball 11 trophies in less than six seasons

Averaged a trophy every 24 games

Only coach to win three Champions League titles in a row



Zinedine Zidane turns 50 today. His tenure as coach of Real Madrid was incredible 🥂 11 trophies in less than six seasonsAveraged a trophy every 24 gamesOnly coach to win three Champions League titles in a rowZinedine Zidane turns 50 today. His tenure as coach of Real Madrid was incredible 🥂 ▪️ 11 trophies in less than six seasons▪️ Averaged a trophy every 24 games▪️ Only coach to win three Champions League titles in a row Zinedine Zidane turns 50 today. His tenure as coach of Real Madrid was incredible 🥂 https://t.co/BrU4TcO6fK

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly already in talks to lure 'Zizou' to the Parc des Princes to prevent the attacker from leaving. Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 25 goals in 26 games across competitions.

Zidane has been out of management since 2021 when he parted ways with Los Blancos. However, his managerial resume speaks for itself. The Frenchman led Madrid to the UEFA Champions League on three occasions and the La Liga title twice. He was named FIFA's best coach for the years 2017 and 2018.

Kylian Mbappe back in training ahead of PSG's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe is eager to be back for the Bayern game.

Kylian Mbappe has been sidelined with a thigh injury that he picked up in PSG's 3-1 win over Montpellier on February 1. In his absence, Galtier's side have faltered. They were eliminated from the Coupe de France in the last 16 by Marseille after a 2-1 defeat. The Parisians also suffered a 3-1 loss to AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11) in the league.

PSG turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League for their crucial last 16 first leg encounter with Bayern on Tuesday (February 14). It had seemed that their number 7 was set to miss the clash.

However, L'Equipe reports that Mbappe was back in training on Sunday (February 12) in hopes of regaining fitness for the clash with the Bundesliga giants. He is on the road to recovery from his muscle injury after just 10 days. He is reported to have participated in various rehabilitation exercises and shooting drills.

