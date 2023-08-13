Kylian Mbappe back training with PSG first team after being moved from the 'undesirables' section - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly back training with the first team following his exclusion from the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Mbappe and the club engaged in constructive and positive talks (via Get Football News France). The talks resulted in the reintegration of the 2018 World Cup winner following the club's 0-0 draw against Lorient in Ligue 1.

The news comes after several rumors suggesting a fallout between the 24-year-old forward and PSG. The former Monaco man stated his wishes to not extend his current agreement at Parc des Princes.

Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi reportedly told Mbappe that he would not feature unless he signed an extension to his deal, which is set to expire in 2024.

The five-time Ligue 1 champion with PSG has been heavily linked with a move away to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Reports claim that the player has already agreed a deal with Los Blancos despite the player's intentions to see out his contract in Paris.

As per PSG Community, there is a good chance that the France international could end up at Real Madrid this summer (via Football Transfers). So far, Mbappe has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists across all competitions for the Parisian outfit.

Former Arsenal player believes Thierry Henry could help Arsenal sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Football pundit and former Arsenal man Ray Parlour believes Gunners legend Thierry Henry could help bring Mbappe to the Emirates. Reports suggested a few weeks ago that Arsenal were looking to sign Mbappe (via GOAL).

The north London outfit were reportedly willing to let go of Gabriel Martinelli to raise funds for the aforementioned transfer. Speaking at the time, Parlour said (via Six Sports):

"It’s funny you mention Henry whispering in the player’s ear because I live close to Mark Noble and every time I see him I ask him about Declan Rice! I’m sure Thierry could play a role if there was genuine interest from both Arsenal and Mbappe."

Brushing aside the rumors as mere gossip, Parlour admitted to the thought of Mbappe joining the Gunners to be silly. The Gunners have already spent over £200 million this window and a move for the France international is highly unlikely.