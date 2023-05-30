Kylian Mbappe becomes transfer target for 3 clubs despite Real Madrid interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe could once again be courted by Spanish titans Real Madrid, who have brushed aside his earlier controversies. However, other suitors lurking in the shadows are not going to make it easy. PSG, no strangers to Kylian Mbappe, are eager to rekindle the flame and convince him to stay, while three more powerhouses have their eyes set on the 24-year-old striker.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool and Manchester United are on the prowl for an attacking luminary to boost their lineups. Jurgen Klopp has found himself dissatisfied with Darwin Nunez and is acutely aware of the ticking clock on Mohamed Salah's career. The Reds are in dire need of a new shining star to take the reins.

Manchester United are in a similar boat, having said farewell to their titan Cristiano Ronaldo in the chilly January winds and yet to welcome a worthy successor. The potential departure of Marcus Rashford only amplified their quest for a superstar.

The enticing promise of a blank cheque has been laid on the table by both Premier League sides, a move to lure the World Cup winner away from Real Madrid's embrace. Yet the bidding war for Kylian Mbappe isn't confined to England.

Bayern Munich, the German behemoth, is another player in this high-stakes game. Tracking Kylian Mbappe since his youthful days, the Bavarians are prepared to challenge Florentino Perez head-on, seeking to outpace Real Madrid in the chase for his signature.

Time will tell if the PSG golden boy will secure a move to Spain in due course or if he will review other options in England and Germany.

Aside from Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are preparing to sign Joselu from relegated Catalan side Espanyol

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid have trained their eyes on the seasoned 33-year-old Joselu, viewing him as the fitting successor to Mariano Diaz following Espanyol's fall from grace in La Liga.

With Espanyol bracing themselves for their descent into the Segunda Division in the forthcoming season, Los Blancos are in a position to bring Joselu aboard as a free agent.

A report from AS (via GOAL) has revealed that Madrid are closing in on the forward, who is bound by a clause in his contract. This stipulated a halving of his earnings should the club tumble down to the second division.

However, the twist in the tale was that if an offer came along matching his current salary, the club management would find themselves backed into a corner and compelled to let him go.

To secure his services, according to the report, Real Madrid would have to meet his hefty €3 million gross per season wage bill. Notably, his contract is expected to expire in 2025, but the club's relegation could see him leave on a free transfer.

Poll : 0 votes