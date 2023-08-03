Kylian Mbappe confusion led to Ousmane Dembele decision to leave Barcelona for PSG - Reports

According to recent reports, Ousmane Dembele decided to join Paris Saint-Germain after hearing that Barcelona were looking to use him as part of a three-man swap deal for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is set to complete a €50 million move to the Parisian club soon. Dembele's departure has come as a shock to the Catalan club as he was considered a key player for Xavi's side.

Dembele reportedly told Xavi on the matter (via AS):

"I want to continue and win titles, but in a healthy environment. Here, people are always treating me very badly."

According to Football Transfers, Dembele heard that he was offered as part of a swap deal for Kylian Mbappe, with Gavi and Raphinha to be included in the transfer as well.

Hearing the rumors about being used in the move for Mbappe reportedly solidified Dembele's decision to leave Barca. He joined the Blaugrana back in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise up to €147 million as Neymar's replacement.

Since then, he has scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 matches for the Catalan club. Dembele became a key player for Barca under Xavi's leadership. He scored eight goals and provided nine assists across competitions last season in 35 matches despite spending a considerable spell on the sidelines due to injuries.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique wants to see Kylian Mbappe in La Liga

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique believes that Kylian Mbappe, one of the best players in the world, should play in La Liga. Pique wants to see the cream of the crop compete in the Spanish first division.

While Mbappe looks destined to join Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid, Pique will be happy to see the French forward in La Liga. Speaking to Eldes Marque, the legendary defender said:

"I believe that the best players always have to play in La Liga, this happened a few years ago and now, whatever the situation, it's becoming more complicated. After all, I think it's good for the product and now that I look at it from the outside, whatever God wants, I don't care much, but if I have to think about La Liga, I'm sure they would be delighted that Mbappé played in the Spanish league."

Unlike Pique, not many Barcelona fans would be excited about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. The Frenchman already has a fantastic record against the Blaugrana, having scored a hat-trick in their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2021 at the Camp Nou.