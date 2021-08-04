Kylian Mbappe takes decision on PSG future amid Real Madrid and Liverpool links - reports

Kylian Mbappe will not be pushing for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Frenchman has reportedly decided to see out his contract at the club and only then take a call on his future.

As per a report in Le Parisien (via MARCA), PSG are set to keep Mbappe for at least one more year. The forward has 12 months left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

PSG have offered the former AS Monaco star a new contract, but he is yet to sign a deal as he is keen on assessing his options.

Speaking to France Football recently, Mbappe revealed he was unsure about staying at PSG. He admitted the club might not be the best place for him to take his game to the next level.

"I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind. I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet."

"I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club. But PSG understand my feelings. Probably also because they knows that I will not sneak. Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class."

PSG star Kylian Mbappe on his goals for the future

Kylian Mbappe is just 22 years old but is already considered one of the finest forwards in the world. He has scored 132 goals in 171 appearances for the French side in all competitions.

He has also won a host of trophies with PSG, including three league titles and three Coupe de France crowns, but the Champions League has continued to elude him.

🇫🇷 Los grandes fichajes del PSG no convencieron a Mbappé, que necesita que se le ofrezca un proyecto de garantías para ganar la Champions.



Además, el delantero está molesto con el club por la publicación de un vídeo que se no corresponde con sus intenciones actuales. pic.twitter.com/35UUIRXdrf — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) August 4, 2021

Mbappe recently revealed that his dream was to win the Champions League with PSG and a second World Cup title with France.

"My biggest dream would be to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, that would be fantastic," Mbappe said. "But winning another World Cup would be great too!"

PSG are confident of keeping Mbappe at the club for several more years, but it remains to be seen if he will extend his contract any time soon.

Edited by Arvind Sriram