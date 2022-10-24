Kylian Mbappe to earn stunning €630 million from current PSG contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe’s current contract will see him earn a record €630 million gross over three years, French publication Le Parisien has claimed (via GetFrenchFootballNews).

Kylian Mbappe signed a contract extension with the Parisians in May 2022, snubbing La Liga giants Real Madrid, who were expected to sign him on a free transfer in June. According to the aforementioned source, the contract, which compelled Mbappe to continue with his current employers, is the biggest any sportsperson has ever received.

The deal reportedly consists of two years with an optional additional year. Unlike in most deals, where clubs hold the option to activate the additional year, this contract puts Kylian Mbappe in the driving seat. The optional third year can only be activated by Mbappe himself.

It has been claimed that Mbappe will earn €6 million/month over the course of the contract — triple of his previous salary. He will receive his €180 million sign-on bonus in three installments (€60 million per installment), due every July. Mbappe will reportedly receive the full amount even if he leaves prematurely.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Most Goals+Assists of 2022



Mbappe (42+12 in 44)

Haaland (41+8 in 37)

Lewandowski (39+8 in 43)

Messi (24+22 in 39)

Nkunku (31+12 in 52)

Neymar (27+16 in 35)

De Bruyne (17+24 in 45)

Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (30+10 in 50) Most Goals+Assists of 2022Mbappe(42+12 in 44)Haaland(41+8 in 37)Lewandowski(39+8 in 43)Messi(24+22 in 39)Nkunku(31+12 in 52)Neymar(27+16 in 35)De Bruyne(17+24 in 45)Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (30+10 in 50) ⚽️🅰️ Most Goals+Assists of 20225⃣4⃣ Mbappe 🇫🇷 (42+12 in 44)4⃣9⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴 (41+8 in 37)4⃣7⃣ Lewandowski 🇵🇱 (39+8 in 43)4⃣6⃣ Messi 🇦🇷 (24+22 in 39)4⃣3⃣ Nkunku 🇫🇷 (31+12 in 52)4⃣3⃣ Neymar 🇧🇷 (27+16 in 35)4⃣1⃣ De Bruyne 🇧🇪 (17+24 in 45)4⃣0⃣ Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (30+10 in 50) https://t.co/0qgWJBnvLH

There are supposedly no performance-related clauses, such as special payouts due to Ballon d’Or win or UEFA Champions League triumph, in his deal. Finally, he is subjected to receive a loyalty bonus of €70 million at the end of the summer should he continue with the club.

The fee will keep increasing by €10 million for every season he remains at PSG. So, should he choose to continue, he will get €80 million loyalty bonus in his second season and €90 million in his third.

The 2018 World Cup winner takes home about 45% of the figures in his contract after taxes. His compensation package makes up for 25% of PSG’s entire budget.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reaches big milestone in Ajaccio win

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe was his team’s standout performer in the 3-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Friday night (October 21). The French forward scored twice and claimed an assist (to Lionel Messi) to take his side to a commanding victory. The away win not only extended Les Parisiens’ unbeaten run to 17 games across competitions, it also took Mbappe to a commendable milestone.

The brace pushed Mbappe’s goal tally to 155 in Ligue 1 (194 appearances across Monaco and PSG). The assist, on the other hand, marked his 55th in the French top flight, taking his total goal contribution to 200 (via Goal). He is the youngest-ever player in Ligue 1 to touch on this special milestone.

