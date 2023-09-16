Kylian Mbappe not happy with Luis Enrique as manager at PSG - Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly has issues with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique stemming from a summer of uncertainty over his future at the club.

El Nacional reports that Mbappe and Enrique's relationship has got off on the wrong foot. The new Parisian boss removed the French superstar from the first team during pre-season after he refused to commit his future to the club. The 24-year-old was also made available for transfer amid his insistence not to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Mbappe held positive talks with PSG at the back end of the summer transfer window. He remained with Enrique's side and was reinstated into the first team but was still unhappy with his coach's handling of him during the situation.

The Parisians have started the new season disappointingly, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat in five games. They suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to OGC Nice on Friday (September 15) at the Parc des Princes. They sit on eight points from five games which is their worst points tally in as many games since the 2010-11 campaign prior to the Qatari takeover.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed both goals for the hosts but Enrique's side suffered their first defeat of the season. The France captain is viewed as a leader of the dressing room and his relationship with his manager hasn't reached a positive point.

Despite this, former Barcelona manager Enrique has made clear Mbappe's importance to his side. He said after the loss to Nice:

"I have a team, especially the players at the top, of a high level. It is possible that Mbappe will score many goals because it is his DNA, but the rest of the players will also score goals. I am not worried about a possible dependence on Mbappe."

The PSG superstar has started the season where he left off in the last with seven goals in just four games. However, it appears that there are issues between the in-form center forward and his new coach.

Kylian Mbappe blew his lid at Terem Moffi in PSG's loss to Nice

Kylian Mbappe was furious with Terem Moffi's celebrations.

Terem Moffi upstaged Kylian Mbappe in PSG's shock 3-1 home defeat to Nice. The Nigerian frontman also bagged himself a brace and produced a superb performance that garnered praise from many.

However, Mbappe's frustrations were on display after Moffi scored his second, the visitors' third on the night. The Parisians' captain on the night furiously headed straight for the striker after he celebrated although Moffi wasn't too fazed.

French referee Clement Turpin intervened to calm the situation with other Nice players also on hand to try and ease matters. It was a somewhat unnecessary reaction from the France international but displayed the disappointment he was feeling in defeat.