Kylian Mbappe informs Joan Laporta about 2 strict conditions that must be met for him to join Barcelona in surprise transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has informed Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he would be willing to join the Blaugrana.

However, as reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, he has put forward two strict conditions that must be met by the Catalan giants.

The report claims that Mbappe and Real Madrid are at loggerheads following the dramatic saga that took place in the summer. Los Blancos did everything they could to ensure that they would sign the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer.

Yet, Mbappe shocked the Spanish capital club by renewing his contract at the Parc des Princes, putting a dent to Real Madrid's dreams of acquiring his services.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez did not take the decision too kindly and publicly attacked the French superstar.

The report claims that Los Blancos could now shift their interest to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland rather than pursuing a move for Mbappe.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid footballer, the first time a player other than Messi or Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years, according to Forbes Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid footballer, the first time a player other than Messi or Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years, according to Forbes 😯💰 https://t.co/8UsD6Ak3CG

Mbappe is reportedly willing to take the enmity with Real Madrid to the next level by signing for their arch rivals Barcelona. Joan Laporta is also believed to be ready to hurt their biggest rivals by signing their dream target.

The report claims that Barcelona have already been in touch with Mbappe, who is reportedly happy to join the Catalan giants.

However, he has made two strict demands to the Blaugrana hierarchy, the first being not sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman does not share a good relationship with his now-PSG teammate and will not want to join Barca if the Argentine moves to Camp Nou.

Messi's deal with PSG expires in the summer of 2023 and the chances of a move back to Barcelona could be ruled out if they want to push for Mbappe.

His second condition is to become the highest-paid player and the undisputed starter in the side.

Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona would be a huge surprise

Kylian Mbappe's decision to sign a new deal at PSG last summer came as a huge blow for Los Blancos.

We will have to wait and see whether the Spanish capital club decides to revive their interest in the generational attacker in the future.

Stats24 @_Stats24



- Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

- Kylian Mbappe (PSG)



Let the battle begin Top 3 goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League so far:- Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)- Kylian Mbappe (PSG)Let the battle begin Top 3 goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League so far: 3⃣⚽️ - Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)3⃣⚽️ - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)3⃣⚽️ - Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Let the battle begin 👏 https://t.co/6zVMyRgPIP

The Frenchman always looked destined for a move to Real Madrid and seeing him don a Barca shirt would be a huge shock.

From Barcelona's point of view, it would be a fantastic coup if they could sign the World Cup-winning striker while also hurting their arch rivals.

