Kylian Mbappe informs PSG 'close circle' and Neymar that he is joining Real Madrid - Reports 

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has apparently revealed to his trusted colleagues that he plans on joining Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old has been linked with the Spanish giants for a while now, with rumors suggesting that he could jump ship once his contract expires in June.

Fueling further transfer speculations were his remarks when he arrived for the French national team's training camp last week. He was heard whispering into Paul Pogba's ears that he was "fed up" when the Manchester United midfielder asked him how things were going for him in the French capital.

El Chiringuito TV



🗣️ "Mbappé ha comunicado a sus compañeros de confianza que se va al Real Madrid"



"Mbappé ha comunicado a sus compañeros de confianza que se va al Real Madrid"

"Han quedado en hacerle una despedida en España".

Now, in a stunning revelation, journalist Alfredo Duro reported that the French starlet has comminicated his decision with his close aides, which includes Neymar.

Speaking on the program 'El Chiringuito' presented by Josep Pedrerol, he stated:

"We are going to give breaking news... Kylian Mbappé has communicated to his trusted colleagues at PSG, to his closest circle... one of them Neymar, he is not going to accept PSG's renewal offer and is going to Real Madrid".

PSG have been pulling out all the stops to convince the player into signing a new deal but their Champions League exit will surely have impacted any hopes they had of that.

Mbappe had apparently laid out three key demands before agreeing to a new contract, one of which was a guarantee that PSG will compete for top honors in Europe.

He's been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time now and this long-winded saga seems to be finally coming to a conclusion, although it's not clear if Messi has been informed of the same.

Kylian Mbappé: "If I had left PSG last summer, it would have been only for Real Madrid."

He said this in October 2021.



He said this in October 2021. Kylian Mbappé: "If I had left PSG last summer, it would have been only for Real Madrid.”He said this in October 2021. 🚨 Kylian Mbappé: "If I had left PSG last summer, it would have been only for Real Madrid.”He said this in October 2021.

Duro further added:

"I have no confirmation that Messi has been told."

Mbappe joined the Parisian club on a stunning €180 million transfer from AS Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

In 208 appearances so far, the forward has scored 158 goals and made 78 assists, lifting 10 titles, including three in the league, with another one on the horizon.

PSG star's move to be confirmed after the season?

All signs indicate Mbappe already has one foot through the door at the Parc des Princes, though a conformation could only arrive after the end of the 2021-22 season.

Mbappe wants to respect the club and its fans and might hence wait a few more weeks before officially announcing his decision. More developments are expected in the coming days.

