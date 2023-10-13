Kylian Mbappe to make decision about his future with PSG after UCL campaign despite strong links to a potential move to Real Madrid - Reports

Amid interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly opted to hold off any decisions about his future in Paris. According to reports from L'Equipe (via GOAL), he would like to wait until after the Parisians' UEFA Champions League journey comes to an end.

Mbappe seemed destined to leave the City of Lights last summer, but it did not come to any fruition. However, he set the wheels in motion for his exit by choosing not to extend his contract, which would allow him to part ways with the Parisian club in 2024.

The allure of Real Madrid has perpetually loomed large for the superstar forward. He has rebuffed their advances twice, yet the Spanish giants have not been dissuaded, and rumors are as rife as ever that a third proposal may finally seal the deal.

PSG, for their part, are digging their heels in. Multiple contract extensions have been tabled, each more lucrative than the last, as the Parisians make clear their intention to keep their star man entrenched in their sporting project. However, everything could now hinge on their success in the Champions League.

With Mbappe holding off his decision until after the continental campaign, it will raise the stakes for the club in a competition they have so desperately sought to win. It is uncertain if a premature exit could potentially amplify a move to Real Madrid if the superstar decides his time in PSG is over.

The Parisians are staring down the barrel of a must-win match against Milan in the Champions League on October 25. Having stumbled against Newcastle in their last European outing, they will need to regain momentum with some urgency.

Who will act as PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's agent amidst Real Madrid's interest?

Until now, Fayza Lamari, Mbappe’s mother, has been the steady hand guiding her son's career. But Marca (via Football Espana) reports that Lamari will no longer be able to act as Mbappe’s agent due to FIFA’s new regulations requiring formal licensure for agents. According to the report, this is a certification Lamari currently lacks.

The earliest she can obtain the necessary qualifications is May of next year, which could leave Mbappe in the lurch regarding representation amid critical career decisions. For the star forward, his mother's counsel has been invaluable as she has been there every step of the way, from his Monaco days.

In 2022, Mbappe made the decision to stick with PSG, shunning the interest from Real Madrid. That time around, Lamari was by his side. This time, the 24-year-old superstar will likely have to navigate these choppy waters without that familiar lifeline, at least officially.