Kylian Mbappe has many doubts about transfer as he informs PSG and other suitors like Real Madrid on when he will make decision: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly having doubts about leaving PSG amid interest from Real Madrid. He doesn't have much time left to decide on his future as his current contract at the Ligue 1 club expires at the end of the season.

As per a report in AS, Mbappe is once again not sure about joining Real Madrid after a similar case in 2022 that saw him sign a new contract with PSG. He has doubts about leaving France and is not sure if leaving PSG is the right decision for him.

The Frenchman spoke to BBC in 2022 after he penned a new deal at PSG and stated that his dream of playing for Los Blancos was not over. He said:

"You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain."

When pushed, Mbappe added:

"Never over. It was last week I made the decision to stay. First of all I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Kylian Mbappe's current contract at PSG has an optional year but the forward has not opted to activate it. He repeatedly stated last summer that he was not looking to sign a new deal, but AS claim he is slowly changing his mind.

Real Madrid president unsure about Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke to El Chiringuito in 2022 after Kylian Mbappe rejected the club and signed a new deal at PSG.

He said:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappé I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club."

Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe. Al Hilal made a bid to sign the Frenchman last summer, but he rejected the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League.