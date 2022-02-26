PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has outlined three conditions before renewing contract with the club.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent in the summer as rumors of a Real Madrid transfer gain steam.

Mbappe has reportedly already rejected an offer of €90 million gross salary, leaving negotiations on ice.

However, the Parisians aren't giving up yet, and are pulling out all the stops to keep their prized asset at the Parc des Princes beyond 2022.

90min @90min_Football PSG offered Mbappe a blank cheque in an audacious attempt to get him to stay... He still refused! PSG offered Mbappe a blank cheque in an audacious attempt to get him to stay... He still refused! 😳 https://t.co/M8c8fezRTJ

According to Mundo Deportivo, the young forward has made three demands before signing a new deal.

Firstly, the 23-year-old is seeking concrete assurances that PSG will compete for the Champions League every season.

It's a trophy they've long pursued but failed to win, coming as close as the finals in 2020 where Bayern Munich beat them.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are among the favorites this year too and beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash last Tuesday.

Further, Mbappe wants to become the central figure of the side ahead of both Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He wants the whole project to revolve around him, something that Los Blancos are ready to offer and shoulder the set-piece and penalty responsibilities.

After Messi's arrival, he's fallen further behind in penalty duties, with the Argentine now the first choice and Neymar behind him.

The Brazilian has long dispatched free-kick duties too.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG is doing everything possible to extend Kylian Mbappé. The goal is to get him signed for two more seasons. The French club wants to show him that he is the most important man in the project.



(Source: RMC Sport) PSG is doing everything possible to extend Kylian Mbappé. The goal is to get him signed for two more seasons. The French club wants to show him that he is the most important man in the project.(Source: RMC Sport) 🚨 PSG is doing everything possible to extend Kylian Mbappé. The goal is to get him signed for two more seasons. The French club wants to show him that he is the most important man in the project. (Source: RMC Sport) https://t.co/UZfIaIiJHn

His third and final condition is about management - Mbappe wants a firm answer over Pochettino's future.

The Argentine could leave this summer if they're unable to make a deep run in the Champions League with Manchester United linked with him.

The Red Devils are looking to hire a permanent manager after the current season and Pochettino has emerged among the potential candidates.

There have been reports of Zinedine Zidane possibly taking over, which could prompt Mbappe over agreeing a new deal, but he wants to know what their sporting future will be like.

PSG ace to give his decision after Real Madrid clash

Mbappe is widely touted to make a decision on his future after the second leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

The Parisians travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 10 with a slender 1-0 advantage.

But with the away goals rule scrapped, Carlo Ancelotti's side cannot be ruled out yet and an elimination could end PSG's hopes of retaining Mbappe.

However, even in case of a progression, the Frenchman's mammoth conditions leave PSG between a rock and a hard place.

