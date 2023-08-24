Kylian Mbappe opens contract talks with PSG as Real Madrid move stalls - Reports

According to SkySports, Kylian Mbappe is now in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding his contract renewal, as a transfer to Real Madrid seems less probable. The superstar will reportedly remain with the Ligue 1 team this season and is determined not to depart as a free agent when his contract comes to an end next summer.

Two main pathways are being considered for Mbappe at PSG. He might opt for a one-year extension to his current contract, taking it through to 2025, or possibly negotiate an entirely new agreement with the club.

For quite some time, rumors linked Kylian Mbappe to a potential transfer to Real Madrid. However, these speculations were put to rest when Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti firmly dismissed the idea of any more signings (via SkySports):

"I rule it out 100 per cent. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season."

Last month, Mbappe found himself excluded from the Parisians' summer tour in Japan and South Korea. This decision came after he revealed to the club his intention to leave on a free transfer the following summer. Due to this, the club's management was under the impression that Mbappe had agreed to a move to Real Madrid as a free agent at the season's end.

Subsequently, they even accepted a staggering €300 million bid from Al-Hilal in July for the player's transfer. However, Mbappe didn't show interest in this deal.

Now, the relationship between Mbappe and the Parc des Princes hierarchy seems to be on the mend. Just over a week ago, he was allowed to train with the first-team squad once more. He also marked his return with a goal in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse last Saturday.

Real Madrid scoffs at PSG's €250 million demand for Kylian Mbappe

According to El Debate (via GOAL), Real Madrid have reportedly "laughed at" PSG's hefty €250 million price tag for French sensation Kylian Mbappe. According to the report, these figures have been dismissed outright at Santiago Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants having no intention of meeting such a steep demand.

Instead, the Madridistas have expressed their resolve to negotiate within their preferred range. They have conveyed that they are only willing to stretch as far as €175m for the entire deal, including bonuses. Their initial offer, according to rumors, is likely to hover closer to the €130m mark.

On the other side of the negotiating table, PSG remain hopeful of extending Mbappe's stay at the club. They are actively exploring new one or two-year contracts and are keen on including specific exit triggers in any such agreements.

The report has claimed that they are eager to include a staggering €250m release clause. This would ensure that if Kylian Mbappe does leave, it will be for a world-record fee.