Kylian Mbappe prefers new shirt number at Real Madrid as he aims to emulate another club legend instead of Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly started making decisions regarding his move to Real Madrid next summer. The PSG star wants to switch from his usual #7 and take Luka Modric's #10 when he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in El Nacional, Mbappe has informed Real Madrid that he wants the #10 jersey next summer. However, he is ready to wait for Modric until he leaves in case the Croatian extends his stay at the club.

Mbappe will be happy with the #9 jersey that has been left vacant since the departure of Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad. However, he has no plans to move to the #7 jersey, and the move has been backed by Adidas.

The sponsors of Real Madrid are also pushing for Mbappe to take the #10 jersey, as per the Spanish report. They want the #9 to be handed to Endrick, who will be moving to the club next summer.

PSG want to extend Kylian Mbappe's deal or sell him to Real Madrid this summer

APTOPIX France Greece Euro 2024 Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that they will look to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if he does not extend his deal. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his contract and has admitted that he will not be renewing at Parc des Princes.

PSG are furious with the decision and do not want to lose the striker for free next summer. They want to recoup the €180 million they paid to sign him from AS Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side's president told Le Parisien earlier this summer:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free."

He added:

"It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

PSG believe Kylian Mbappe has an agreement with Real Madrid already and are hoping that the Spanish side makes the move this summer.

However, Marca claims Los Blancos are happy to wait and get the Frenchman to pen a pre-contract on January 1.