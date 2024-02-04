Kylian Mbappe to receive staggering signing-on bonus after agreeing Real Madrid deal: Reports

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly receive a staggering signing-on bonus if he joins Real Madrid in the summer. The long-time Los Blancos target is said to be close to a much-anticipated move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as reported by Le Parisien (via Managing Madrid).

As per Football Espana, Real Madrid will need to make a massive investment for Kylian Mbappe's acquisition even though the Frenchman will be available on a free transfer. The report suggests that Los Blancos will give the France skipper €100 million as a signing-on bonus.

Mbappe has entered the final six months of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain and looks to be on his way out of the club. He made headlines by reportedly informing the French side at the start of his season that he wouldn't extend his stay beyond the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been the priority target for Real Madrid for a long time even after changing his mind during the summer of 2022. The aforementioned report claims that Mbappe will take a pay cut to join Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants will also allow Mbappe to retain 60% of his image rights, which is significantly more than the club's usual standard of 50%. The Spanish giants have reportedly agreed on a structure that will see Mbappe earn less than the €25m per year he receives at PSG.

Ronaldo Nazario hints Kylian Mbappe is on his way to Real Madrid

Brazilian football great Ronaldo Nazario has hinted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the years.

As per multiple reports, the 25-year-old is set to join Los Blancos this summer on a free transfer at the end of his contract expiry at the Parc des Princes. Ronaldo Nazario recently met the Frenchman in Paris to watch an NBA game and indicated that the forward may join Los Blancos.

While Ronaldo did not state that the France skipper would join his former club, he did highlight that he can speak Spanish. The former Real Madrid striker told RMC Sport (via TEAMTalk):

"Madrid always has the best players in the world… it’s a philosophy that has been maintained for many years and it’s no surprise that they continue to want the best footballers. I don’t know if he’s going to Real Madrid, but it’s true that he speaks almost perfect Spanish. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s a soap opera that’s already becoming very long."

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire for PSG this season, having scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances across competitions. The 25-year-old has made a total of 288 appearances for the French capital club thus far scoring 241 times and providing 105 assists.

