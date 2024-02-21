Kylian Mbappe receives contract offers from 2 Premier League clubs in attempt to hijack Real Madrid transfer: Reports

Real Madrid's top target Kylian Mbappe has reportedly received contract offers from two Premier League clubs. As per a report from French outlet Le10Sport (via TeamTalk), Manchester United and Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Kylian Mbappe's future has been a subject of intense speculation in recent months as the attacker moves closer to the exit door at the Parc des Princes. His contract with PSG expires already this summer, meaning he can leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

Although many clubs would fancy having the goal machine in their ranks, Real Madrid have stood out among his suitors so far. In fact, there were recently rumors suggesting that the Frenchman has already signed a pre-contract agreement with the Liga giants but neither party has confirmed such development.

In a fresh twist, however, French publication Le10Sport have claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the 25-year-old forward. The report mentions that the two elite Premier League clubs have already sent contract offers to the player's representatives.

Expand Tweet

The local rivals are said to be trying to utilize the Premier League's appeal to convince him to move to England instead of joining Real Madrid in La Liga. Arsenal are also said to be interested in securing the services of Kylian Mbappe but are yet to table a concrete offer.

The player still has approximately up to six months to make a decision regarding his next club.

How much would Kylian Mbappe's transfer cost Real Madrid and other suitors

Real Madrid or any club that ends up signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer wouldn't need to pay PSG any fee as the Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer. However, that doesn't mean the 25-year-old would come cheap.

According to TeamTalk, whoever agrees a deal with the player would have to pay a nine-figure signing-on bonus to him. The club in question would also need to prepare for his gargantuan salary, with the Frenchman currently earning a whopping £700,000 weekly in Paris.

That said, Mbappe remains a huge force to be reckoned with despite his current situation at the Parc des Princes. The attacker has bagged an incredible 32 goals and seven assists for PSG in 31 games across competitions so far this season.