Kylian Mbappe's contract scenario at PSG takes another twist amid interest from Real Madrid- Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told manager Mauricio Pochettino he does not intend to sign a new deal, amid interest from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been chasing Mbappe for quite some time now and have made the 22-year-old Frenchman their primary target over the next two summers.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG's pre-season training and took a medical examination. Following his check-up, the French international went straight to meet manager Mauricio Pochettino and told him he has no intentions of signing a new deal with the club.

Mbappe is heading into the final year of his PSG contract. The Parisians have tried to offer him all the financial incentives to coax the player into penning a new deal. However, interest from other clubs, most notably Real Madrid, has reportedly helped the 22-year-old make his mind up. He does not plan on staying at the Parc des Princes beyond the 2021-22 season.

Despite his intentions to leave PSG, Kylian Mbappe will not force through a move due to the respect he has for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Best possible starting XI for Liverpool next season

Mbappé, Kimpembe 🇫🇷, Wijnaldum 🇳🇱 and Danilo Pereira 🇵🇹 will be back tomorrow for medical tests and training. @le_Parisien 🔴🔵 — PSGhub (@PSGhub) July 21, 2021

Real Madrid looking for the right moment to sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to play the waiting game to start their negotiations with PSG and Kylian Mbappe. According to the aforementioned source, Los Blancos are ready to hold off until the right moment to negotiate with Mbappe, much like they did with David Alaba.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are extremely interested in signing the 22-year-old French wonderkid from PSG. However, the astronomical asking price for Mbappe has been a huge barrier for the deal to take place this summer.

Los Blancos are reportedly ready to wait until the summer of 2022 to sign Mbappe on a free transfer. This, of course, is assuming the French international will not sign a new deal with his current club. However, Real Madrid could face heavy competition from other European giants if Mbappe is available on a free transfer in 2022.

The club are in dire need of a new centre-forward. Los Blancos are still reliant on an aging Karim Benzema as their primary source of goals and will need a replacement sooner rather than later.

Kylian Mbappé will run his contract down at PSG and join Real Madrid for free next summer. (Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/oW9LVmlz8j — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 22, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra