 Kylian Mbappe’s entourage claims problems at PSG go beyond football: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe’s entourage has ensured that the Frenchman’s problems with the club go beyond football, French outlet L’Equipe has claimed (via GetFrenchFootballNews).

On Tuesday, sources reported that Mbappe wanted to leave PSG in January, as the relationship between the two parties had completely broken down (via ESPN). Sources further added that the 2018 World Cup winner was at odds with the Parisians’ direction on and off the pitch and he’d prefer a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe was heavily linked with Los Blancos over the summer but ultimately chose to sign a three-year extension with the French outfit in May.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy

L’Equipe’s report has backed ESPN’s claims that the France international’s alleged intention to leave the club does not only stem from footballing reasons. According to the player’s entourage, it goes well beyond that. It has been reported that the climate around the former Monaco man has become difficult in the past few days, and clear explanations will be provided in the coming days.

Amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, Mbappe started in PSG’s Champions League Group H clash against Benfica on Tuesday night (October 11). He scored the French champions’ only goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes by the Portuguese side.

Kylian Mbappe feels “betrayed” by PSG, claims Julien Laurens

French football expert Julien Laurens has claimed that Mbappe feels betrayed by PSG, as many of the promises that were made during his extension haven't been fulfilled.

According to Laurens, the French superstar was promised that Neymar would be dismissed and a new center-forward and center-back would be brought in. Most importantly, he was promised that he would be the centerpiece of the project, which has not turned out to be the case.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC), Laurens claimed:

“He feels betrayed by the club in the sense that all the things the club promised him when he signed that new deal until 2025 have not happened.

“The promises they would sign a new striker so he could play in his best position off the striker, that Neymar wouldn't be there and he would be sold, that they would sign a centre-back, and he would be at the centre of the project. All of these things have not happened.”

He continued:

“We knew there were tensions and now he has made his mind up and he doesn't want to be there. He feels he made a mistake by extending his contract and he should have left in the summer, now he is looking at the January transfer window at where he could go.”

Poll : 0 votes