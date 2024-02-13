Kylian Mbappe’s entourage unconvinced by Real Madrid offer as delay in transfer process comes to light: Reports

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in the summer is far from finalized as a new twist has unfolded in the saga, putting the deal in jeopardy. According to various sources, Mbappe agreed to join Los Blancos this summer on a free transfer at the end of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, according to the latest reports, there are still several roadblocks in the deal as the Frenchman has yet to decide on his future. As reported by Madrid Xtra via The Athletic, Mbappe's entourage is far from convinced with Real Madrid's offer for him.

According to the report, Los Blancos' offer for the France skipper is considerably lower than what they were willing to offer in 2022. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly believes that the Spanish giants have done everything in their power to convince the PSG attacker.

It is understood that Kylian Mbappe's representatives were unhappy with the deadline set by the Spanish capital club. It has been claimed that Real Madrid reckon that Mbappe will accept their offer, and they expect a response soon.

Mbappe looked set to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer but changed his mind to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman's decision reportedly upset the Spanish giants.

Mbappe's deal with PSG expires this summer and he made it evident at the start of the season that he is not willing to sign a new deal. The 25-year-old has been tearing it up for the French giants, having scored 30 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season.

Real Madrid to consider a move for Manchester United star should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland

Real Madrid could reportedly turn to Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer. As claimed by Defensa Central (via centredevils), Los Blancos' chief scout Juni Calafat has been scouting the Danish striker for several months.

The Spanish capital club are in the market to sign a top-class number nine this summer and it is public knowledge that their primary target is Kylian Mbappe. Erling Haaland has also been widely linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent times.

In-form Manchester United striker Hojlund is reportedly seen as an alternative to the duo if Real Madrid fail to land either of the two. Hojlund has been in great touch of late following a mixed start to his stint at Old Trafford, having scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 29 games.