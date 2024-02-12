Real Madrid could turn to Manchester United star if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Rasmus Hojlund and could move for the Manchester United striker if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

Defensa Central (via centredevils) reports that Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat has been scouting Hojlund for several months. The La Liga giants are expected to sign a new top center-forward this summer.

Mbappe and Haaland are Real Madrid's top targets, with the former appearing to have decided to join Carlo Ancelotti's side. Reports claim that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has opted to leave the Parc des Princes for the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract expires in June.

However, Calafat has scouted Hojlund, 21, since his days playing in Serie A with Atalanta. He left the Italian outfit for Manchester United this past summer in a £72 million deal, making him the Red Devils' U21 most expensive signing.

Hojlund has made a promising start to his Old Trafford career and has bagged five goals in his last five outings. That's contributed to an overall tally of 11 goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions.

The Denmark international is viewed as the future of United and the long-term striker that the club had long been pining for. He signed a five-year deal when he joined Erik ten Hag's side.

However, Hojlund is a back-up option for Madrid should they fail to secure either Mbappe or Haaland's signatures. The latter would be the more difficult deal given he has three years left on his contract with Manchester City.

Mbappe is an admirer of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Kylian Mbappe is a fan of Marcus Rashford.

If Madrid failed to sign Mbappe or Haaland and thus looked to bring Hojlund to the Bernabeu it would raise questions about where the PSG striker would be headed. A potential renewal at the Parc des Princes could be an option but a move to the Premier League may also be under consideration.

Manchester United could be among the clubs viewed as alternatives to Los Blancos for the France captain. Red Devils boss Ten Hag will have the backing of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

A move for Mbappe, 25. appears unlikely but if United were to secure a deal for the Frenchman he'd link up with a player who he holds in high regard. The Parisian frontman waxed lyrical about Marcus Rashford back in 2020, dubbing him one of the most dangerous attackers in England (via One Football):

"He's one of the most dangerous forward players in England. Paul Pogba has spoken about how special he is – and he doesn't talk about players in such a way often."

Rashford, 26, is one of Manchester United's attacking protagonists who has been at Old Trafford his entire career. The England international has bagged 128 goals and 74 assists in 388 games, winning the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups.