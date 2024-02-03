Kylian Mbappe decides to join European giants as he makes final decision on PSG exit: Reports

Kylian Mbappe's never-ending transfer saga looks to have finally reached its endpoint as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid.

Renowned ESPN journalist Julien Laurens reports that Mbappe has decided to join Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old will announce his decision next week.

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Madrid in 2022 when his previous contract was expiring. But, he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the Parc des Princes until 2024.

The La Liga giants were angered by the France captain's decision but have still been chasing his signature. It looks as though they are finally set to bring the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's claimed that Mbappe will be earning half of what he currently earns at PSG. The forward will be opting out of bonuses of €100 million by departing the Ligue 1 heavyweights. He also turned down a pay rise on his €72 million gross salary proposed by his current club.

Real Madrid players have been excited by the prospect of playing in the same team as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner. Vinicius Junior expressed this earlier this season (via Tribal Football):

"Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day. He is one of the best players, maybe the best."

Kylian Mbappe has been one of European football's shining stars this season. He's bagged 29 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across competitions for Luis Enrique's Parisians.

PSG are reportedly targeting AC Milan's Rafael Leao as Kylian Mbappe's replacement

Rafael Leao could replace Kylian Mbappe.

The aforementioned source also reports that PSG have earmarked Rafael Leao as their top target to replace Kylian Mbappe. The Portuguese attacker will have big boots to fill if he does head to Paris.

Leao, 24, has been impressing in Serie A with AC Milan, posting six goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions. He signed a new long-term deal with the Rossonerri in May last year, committing his future to the Italian giants until 2028.

However, PSG could now test Milan's resolve with Mbappe heading for Madrid. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €90 million which shouldn't be too offputting. The Ligue 1 outfit hold the record for the two most expensive signings in football history: Neymar (€222.2 million) and Mbappe (€180 million).

The Parisians had two scenarios in mind regarding planning for the future with or without Mbappe. But, there has been a feeling within the Parc des Princes that their all-time top scorer was leaving.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here