Kylian Mbappe's mother adds fuel to Real Madrid rumors after asking for references for homes in Spain - Reports

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has reportedly been house hunting in Madrid. The PSG star is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer after his contract with the French giants expires.

As per a report in El Chiringuito, Mbappe's mother asked for references of houses in Madrid. The striker has repeatedly denied that a decision has been made on his future, but latest developments seem to indicate a move to Spain is on the cards.

Fayza confirmed that they were in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new deal earlier this season. Mbappe's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Ligue1 side are determined to keep him for longer.

"We are in talks with PSG right now and it's going well. I even spoke to (PSG sporting director) Leonardo (on Monday) night. But will we reach an outcome? One thing is sure: he will give his all right up until the end to win the Champions League. Kylian needs to feel satisfied. If he's unhappy, he is capable of telling you: 'I'm finishing my career'. And he says that to us often, actually [smiles]. With Kylian, it can all change from one day to the next," Mbappe's mother said earlier this season.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he wanted to join Real Madrid last summer.

The forward added that he was unwilling to move to any other club as he believes that was the logical step in his career.

"What could make me stay at Paris Saint-Germain? We're far from it… since I wanted to leave Paris this summer. I'm not going to be the hypocrite, my ambition was clear. We will see what happens – my future is not my priority now. I am attached to Paris Saint-Germain, and if I had left this summer, it would have only been for Real Madrid. I continued playing in August and I had no problem with that. Why did I want to leave? I thought my adventure was over. If I had left, it would only have been to Real Madrid. Leaving PSG was the next logical step," he said earlier this season.

Mbappe scored the winner against Los Blancos this week to hand the French side a 1-0 lead in the Round of 16 Champions League tie.

