Kylian Mbappe's stance on Karim Benzema's involvement with France squad revealed: Reports

France striker Kylian Mbappe supported Karim Benzema being involved with the national team.

According to COPE, Mbappe enjoyed playing alongside the Real Madrid striker for Les Bleus.

Reports continue to paint a tense picture of the end of Benzema's international career.

The French striker announced his international retirement on December 19, the day after France were beaten in the final of the FIFA World Cup by Argentina.

Benzema wrote on Twitter:

"I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."

He was sent home before the World Cup in Qatar after picking up a pre-tournament injury in training with Les Bleus.

A falling out with France manager Didier Deschamps is believed to have occurred, with reports of frosty meetings and unrest, per journalist Romain Molina.

Despite this, Mbappe was reportedly happy to play with the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Benzema made his return to the national team in 2020 after a five-year absence due to allegations of blackmail.

He earned 97 caps during his time with Les Bleus, scoring 37 goals and providing 20 assists.

The Madrid striker was part of the squad for the European Championships in 2021 that were eliminated in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

Benzema was absent from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which France won in Russia.

Benzema could rejoin Mbappe in the France national team if Deschamps leaves

Benzema and Mbappe could be reunited.

Deschamps is set to decide on his future as France's manager in January.

He has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012, overseeing 90 wins, 26 draws, and 24 defeats in 140 matches.

The Frenchman led his national team to the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

However, his side's fall at the last hurdle of this year's World Cup has led to speculation he may depart.

Benzema would reportedly entertain returning to the national fold if Deschamps were replaced by his former manager Zinedine Zidane.

The ex-Madrid boss continues to be linked with the role. He has previously knocked back approaches from Manchester United and PSG to be available for the job.

If Benzema were to return, he would link back up with Mbappe, who shone at the World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG forward bagged eight goals and two assists in seven appearances, finishing with the Golden Boot.

