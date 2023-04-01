Kylian Mbappe set to meet PSG hierarchy at end of season and convey his desire to play for Real Madrid - Reports

There is much speculation about the future of Kylian Mbappe as the soap opera between Real Madrid and the Frenchman's club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues. Sources from AS claim that the superstar striker has made a decision to sit with the board in Paris when the season ends and tell them about his intention to play for Madrid.

The Frenchman reportedly remains determined to fulfil his dream of playing for Los Blancos, but sources indicate that he may have to wait till the summer 2024 to do so. Despite his desire to leave the Parisians this summer, the Parisians appear unwilling to let him go. That would leave Mbappe with one more season in Paris before he can make his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe's contract with PSG ends in 2024, but the club could extend it for one more year if the player wishes. However, he has reportedly made it clear that he has no intention of staying in Paris beyond 2024, and nothing will change his mind about joining Real Madrid. That's why the superstar has reportedly scheduled a meeting with the PSG board at the end of the season to discuss his desire to play for the Madridistas.

According to AS, Real Madrid have learned from their mistake last season when they failed to sign Mbappe and are not willing to make any false moves this time. The player must be the one to pave the way for his transfer to Madrid, and the operation will only start once he's free from PSG.

There will be no negotiation between the two clubs, and it's expected that Mbappe would arrive at the Bernabeu on a free transfer, as the Madridistas have no intentions of paying a transfer fee.

Mbappe's future contract with Madrid would be similar to the one he had reportedly agreed last year. It's also possible that the player could lower his wages to convince the Spanish giants that he's serious about the move.

Mbappe will have to win over Real Madrid fans if he leaves PSG

Once he arrives in Madrid, Mbappe would face the daunting task of winning over Los Blancos' demanding fans. The Bernabeu faithful have reportedly not forgotten his decision to leave Madrid hanging last year to renew his contract with PSG.

Fans showed their disdain for him when both sides met in the UEFA Champions League last season. According to AS, the superstar must work hard to clean up his image and win them over.

Fans also prioritise the signing of Erling Haaland ahead of Mbappe in several surveys conducted by Spanish media. Although the option of both players ending up at Real Madrid is feasible, the club may have to choose between the two due to financial constraints.

