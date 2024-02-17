Kylian Mbappe set to take massive wage cut to join Real Madrid after PSG contract expires - Reports

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to take a massive wage cut to join Real Madrid on the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, reports Le Parisien (via Le10Sport).

The forward reportedly earns €72 million per year on his current contract at PSG, but will likely earn just under half of that at Real Madrid. He is still expected to become the top earner in Madrid, securing a little over €30 million, ahead of Toni Kroos' reported €24 million.

Mbappe joined PSG from boyhood club Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a massive €180 million transfer. Since then, he has become the star of the show at the Parc des Princes, bagging an eye-watering 243 goals and 105 assists in 290 appearances for the club.

The forward has also become the third-highest scorer in the France national team history, netting 46 times in 75 appearances. With Olivier Giroud's record standing at 56 and Mbappe being only 25, he is likely to smash that record by a big margin.

The Mbappe-Real Madrid transfer saga has spanned over four years now but is likely to reach its conclusion in the summer, with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu almost certainly confirmed.

However, according to RMC Sport's Frederic Hermel, the Spanish giants will not wait till the summer to confirm the signing of the Frenchman. He believes that an announcement is likely to come by April or May before the end of the season.

Real Madrid open to loaning out €20 million-rated playmaker in the summer: Reports

Real Madrid are open to the idea of loaning out Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler in the summer in order to get him more game time, according to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT.

Guler arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for €20 million in the summer of 2023. However, the 18-year-old has struggled with injuries and fitness issues since his arrival at the club.

The playmaker has only made four appearances for the club this season, with just 89 minutes of action across all competitions. Several established clubs, including the likes of AC Milan, have shown their interest in bringing the midfielder in on loan, and Real Madrid are seriously considering their options.

SPORT also claims that Real could end up keeping Guler at the club beyond the summer transfer window in order to help him build fitness and physicality, and adapt to their system and style of play.

However, Los Blancos have had many players return from successful loan moves and become solid players for the club. Uruguayan engine Federico Valverde and Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz are just two of many such examples at Real.

A loan move for Guler in the summer appears to be the best option for both parties.