Kylian Mbappe tells PSG's 'undesirables' they'd beat Luis Enrique's first team as he continues to be frozen out of squad: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told the 'undesirable' squad that they would beat the club's first team in a competitive game.

Mbappe refused to sign a contract extension with the Parisians earlier this summer. Hence, he can now leave as a free agent next summer, but the club are hoping to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in a year's time.

Amidst speculation about his future, Kylian Mbappe has been pushed away from the first team and was left out of PSG's pre-season tour of Japan. He has been training with many players who're not desired by the club anymore and could be sold this summer.

The group of 15 includes Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler. They train in the morning while the first team train in the afternoon.

As per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Mbappe has told his teammates from the 'undesirable' squad that they can beat the club's first team in a competitive match.

The Parisians begin their 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign against Lorient at home on Saturday (August 12). As of now, it seems unlikely that Kylian Mbappe will play a part in that game.

PSG's hierarchy reckons the Frenchman already has an agreement in place with Real Madrid for a transfer next summer.

Brazilian agent claims Neymar's arrival helped PSG sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a record fee of €222 million in 2017. He has since registered 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games across competitions, helping them win five Ligue 1 titles.

Former Brazilian agent Andre Cury reckons Neymar's arrival helped the Parisians sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, telling AS:

"Everything (Neymar) has given PSG is priceless. He is the cheapest player in the club's history because just what he gave to Paris in marketing is incredible."

He added:

"If you go to any part of the world, surely there is a boy with a PSG shirt, and they didn't even know what that club was before. In the end Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria and the likes arrived."

Cury also added that Neymar and Mbappe are the only two mega signings of over €100 million that have been successful in world football. He named the likes of Eden Hazard, Phillipe Coutinho and even Gareth Bale as examples.