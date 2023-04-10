Kylian Mbappe trying to convince Lionel Messi to snub Barcelona return and extend PSG contract: Reports

Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire this summer, with a move to Barcelona reportedly in the works. The Argentine star is poised to become a free agent if PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi doesn't heed Kylian Mbappe and extend Messi's contract. According to El Nacional, Mbappe is trying to convince Messi to stay with the Parisians.

The duo have formed a formidable partnership on the pitch and Mbappe reportedly wants the Argentine to continue playing alongside him at PSG. He is well aware of Lionel Messi's quality and has been working to convince the Blaugrana legend to stay in Paris.

However, negotiations between Messi and PSG have stalled as the 35-year-old reportedly wants assurances about the club's sporting project. The PSG board must move quickly to extend the Argentine's contract, in the face of a growing threat from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are hoping to tempt Lionel Messi back to La Liga, with the prospect of a return to his former glory and the chance to lead the team to new heights. They are keen to bring him back to the club where he made his name.

PSG fans may push Lionel Messi to Barcelona

As per former Barca president Joan Gaspart, Lionel Messi's departure from Paris is a foregone conclusion, with the Parisian supporters being the key catalyst behind the decision.

The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes has been fraught with tension, as the PSG faithful have expressed their frustration at the situation surrounding Messi's contract. The discontent culminated in Messi being subjected to jeers and boos during PSG's last two home games.

Gaspart believes that these jeers will only help Messi make the decision to leave the Parc des Princes for Camp Nou, where he is a club legend (via Football Espana):

"If he makes a decision based on money, he will surely have better offers, but if you do it with your heart, there is no place in the world that wants him like Barcelona."

"In Paris, they whistle against him, but here at Barcelona, we love him. I like the idea that he can end his career at Barcelona, and stay at the club for the rest of his life."

