Kylian Mbappe urged to fulfill special request by Florentino Perez to seal Real Madrid transfer: Reports 

Real Madrid are ready to make another move for Kylian Mbappe, but Florentino Perez reportedly has a strong demand before it can happen. The Real Madrid president wants the Frenchman to force the move and hand in a transfer request at PSG.

As per a report in El Nacional, Perez is ready to give Mbappe another chance to join Real Madrid, but only if he forces an exit. Perez has spoken to the Frenchman's mother, who is keen on taking her son to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



Félicitations Kylian ! Avec 56 buts toutes compétitions confondues, @KMbappe est le 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 de l'année 2022 !Félicitations Kylian ! Avec 56 buts toutes compétitions confondues, @KMbappe est le 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 de l'année 2022 ! ⚽️🔝Félicitations Kylian ! ❤️💙 https://t.co/R6lGdvYEOP

PSG managed to keep hold of Mbappe in the summer when it looked certain that he would leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The French club got him to sign a new deal at the end of last season, which left the Spanish side frustrated.

Real Madrid president's comments on PSG star Kylian Mbappe after his extension with PSG

Florentino Perez spoke to El Chiringuito in the summer after Kylian Mbappe signed a new deal at PSG. He claimed that something had changed about the Frenchman, as the older version only wanted to play for Real Madrid.

He said:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe will ask for a transfer away from PSG in the summer.

