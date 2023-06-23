Kylian Mbappe will only leave PSG if he receives €150m bonus he was promised in contract negotiations - Reports

According to Carlos Carpio of MARCA, Kylian Mbappe will only leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer if he is given the €150 million offered to him in his contract. Otherwise, the Frenchman will stay put at the club and will sign a pre-agreement with Real Madrid on January 1, 2024, according to the aforementioned report.

Mbappe's future has once again been in hot water. He looked poised to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. However, the Frenchman signed a contract extension with the Parisians instead.

His deal will be active until the summer of 2024. The player recently informed the club via a letter that he won't be activating the clause to increase his stay until 2025.

Real Madrid have been put on alert after the latest revelation. Kylian Mbappe has previously said that he wants to see out his PSG contract and then make a move to PSG. However, the Parisians are keen to sell him this summer if he doesn't renew as they don't want to lose Mbappe on a free.

The aforementioned report, though, claimed that the Parisians might have to offer Mbappe mega money to sell him in the summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was recently quizzed about whether the club will be lining up a bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Cityzens already have Erling Haaland in their ranks.

Further adding Mbappe will make the club even more unstoppable. Guardiola, however, said that Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid. Speaking to reporters, the Spaniard said (via Eurosport):

“We will not sign Kylian Mbappe, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go."

Real Madrid and Mbappe have been linked for a long time now. It is no secret that both parties have a mutual interest in the move. Hence, Los Blancos remain the most likely candidate to sign the Frenchman.

