Kylian Mbappe willing to sign short-term contract extension with PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe would be open to signing a short-term extension with the club, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.
The Frenchman's contract runs until June and negotiations have run into a stonewall with a Real Madrid transfer looking increasingly likely.
Now, it seems like Mbappe is ready to agree to commit himself to the Parisians after all, as he has his sights on a huge record.
The 23-year-old is just 44 goals behind Edinson Cavani's all-time PSG record of 200 goals. Signing a two-year extension will give him enough time to surpass those figures.
With a brace last weekend against St-Etienne, Mbappe joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their all-time list with 156 goals for the club in all competitions. Following this feat, he said:
"Zlatan, when you know what he did here, it's symbolic. It means that I am in high standards, in a very very closed circle. There, I manage to match him, if there are no big problems I will overtake him. There's still Edi, we'll see how it goes. Obviously being PSG’s all-time top scorer is nothing to be scoffed at, so we’ll see what happens."
Mbappe agreeing to a short-term extension could be just another rumor in this long-winded saga, but L'Equipe is a trusted source.
Even the Spanish media has reported that Mbappe's family wants him to stay on in Paris.
PSG ace to announce his decision after Real Madrid tie?
There's a lot of speculation that Mbappe will announce his decision after the second leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid next month.
But it was also reported that he would sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 club under three conditions. He wanted to be a central figure in the team, a guarantee of competing in Europe consistently, and a firm answer over manager Mauricio Pochettino's future.
PSG, who've already seen a few offers rejected by the player, are yet to accept his demands. Although the chance to become the club's most decorated goalscorer of all-time might convince Mbappe to put the pen to paper anyway.
He signed for the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2017 for a staggering €180 million, following which he has grown leaps and bounds.
His blistering exploits have yielded 156 goals and 78 assists from 205 appearances, while guiding the side to 10 titles, including three in Ligue 1.