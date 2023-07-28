La Liga club actively pushing to sign struggling Manchester United star - Reports

Real Sociedad are reportedly actively working to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 for a fee of €39 million after 12 years at Ajax. But things haven't gone to plan for him in Manchester.

The 26-year-old is now linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer. According to Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Real Sociedad hold a firm interest in him.

Negotiations are apparently ongoing but the structure of the deal is yet to be decided and the two teams haven't reached an agreement. Manchester United are apparently eager for Fred and/or Van de Beek to leave before they launch an offensive to sign Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

As per Romano, Fred (30) is linked with a move to Galatasaray. Van de Beek, meanwhile, has made just 23 starts across competitions for the Premier League giants in the last three seasons.

Erik ten Hag's move to Old Trafford last summer promised a new beginning for the Dutch midfielder. However, Ten Hag, who managed Van de Beek at Ajax for four and a half years, did not trust him in his XI this time.

Van de Beek ended an injury-plagued campaign with just 294 minutes of senior football to his name.

Celtic legend has suggested ideal move for Manchester United midfielder to reignite his career

Donny van de Beek won three trophies with Ajax's senior team, registering 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 games for them.

The Dutchman was also capped 19 times by the Netherlands from November 2017 to March 2021. But his spell at Manchester United has overshadowed his past achievements to a great extent.

Van de Beek is further away from the Oranje squad than he has ever been and hasn't played the full 90 minutes in three consecutive league games since March 2020. Amidst this slump, Celtic legend Neil Lennon has suggested that the player should make the switch to Glasgow.

Celtic have been linked with a loan move for the Manchester United midfielder, as per Manchester Evening News. Lennon, who has managed the Scottish club over two spells, believes that the player should make the switch.

The Northern Irishman told The Go Radio Football Show earlier this month:

"....He needs a kickstart and maybe Celtic is that place for him. He's certainly shown he's got the pedigree and you never lose it, you just sometimes lose your confidence or your hunger and lose your way a little bit. Players of that calibre just need a restart and maybe he's thinking Celtic might be that place to go..."

Van de Beek still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.