La Liga giants attempting to hijack a potential move for Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly face serious competition from Atletico Madrid for signing Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Morocco international has emerged as a major target for the Red Devils to strengthen their midfield. They are expected to lose Fred, who is in talks with Galatasaray over a move.

Donny van de Beek could also reportedly leave Old Trafford this month. According to TeamTalk, Atletico Madrid are pushing hard to sign Amrabat but Manchester United remain confident of signing him.

The Moroccan defensive midfielder joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona in January 2020 for a fee of €19.5 million. Since then, he has been a key member of their midfield, making 107 appearances across competitions.

However, it was during the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Amrabat's reputation skyrocketed. He was at the heart of Morocco's midfield and started in all seven games as they finished fourth — a record for an African country at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at La Viola. It remains to be seen if Atletico can succeed with a late hijack for him, with Diego Simeone seemingly keen to sign a new defensive midfielder.

They have sold Geoffrey Kondogbia to Olympique de Marseille this summer while 34-year-old Axel Witsel has entered the final year of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Pundit gives brutal response when asked if Manchester United can win Premier League title

Manchester United are yet to win the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in the summer of 2013.

Last season, they finished third in the table with 75 points — 14 less than their neighbors and title winners Manchester City. The Red Devils have had an eventful summer, signing Andre Onana and Mason Mount for a combined £103.9 million fee.

They are also in pursuit of Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund to bolster their frontline. Erik ten Hag is doing all he can to put Manchester United in a position to challenge for the league title once again.

Jay Bothroyd, however, believes they have no chance of winning it next season. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Cardiff City and Arsenal academy striker was asked if the Red Devils can win the league next season. He responded (h/t SportBible):

"To win the title? No [he then burst into laughter]."

The Red Devils are still the most successful club in the English top division, lifting the league title a record 20 times. However, Manchester City have almost made the Premier League a one-horse race in recent years.

Pep Guardiola's side have lifted the league title five times in the last six seasons.