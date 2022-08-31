La Liga club chief arrives in London to close deal for Chelsea winger: Reports

Real Valladolid sporting director Fran Sanchez is in London to complete the loan signing of Chelsea winger Kenedy, according to Spanish sports daily Diario AS.

Chelsea have had an eventful transfer window this summer. They have made seven major additions to their squad, which includes the likes of Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have also used the summer to trim their squad, with a number of players already offloaded. 14 players have so far left Stamford Bridge this summer (loan and sale both included).

Chelsea appear to be in line to move more players on before the window closes tomorrow (September 1). Ethan Ampadu is set to join Spezia on loan, while Marcos Alonso and Billy Gilmour are the subject of interest from Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Kenedy is another player who is tipped to secure a move away from the London club before the deadline. Real Valladolid are interested in acquiring his services on a temporary basis.

There have been suggestions that the La Liga club have reached an agreement to sign Kenedy on loan. However, it appears the deal cannot be considered done yet as the finer details of the transfer are yet to be ironed out.

According to the aforementioned source, Valladolid sporting director Sanchez has traveled to England to get the deal across the line. He will be hopeful of finalizing the transfer soon as time runs out on the clock.

One of the biggest hurdles in Valladolid's attempts to sign the 26-year-old is his wages. The negotiations are thus expected to be centered around how the two clubs split his salary during the loan stint.

While Valladolid are yet to complete Kenedy's signing, they have made significant progress in their efforts to sign him, as per the report. There is hope that a final agreement can be reached today (August 31).

How has Valladolid target Kenedy fared for Chelsea?

Kenedy joined Chelsea from Brazilian club Fluminense for around £6.5 million in 2015. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan as he has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Blues.

The Brazilian has made just 30 appearances across all competitions for the London giants despite being on their books for seven years. He scored three goals and provided four assists in those matches.

Kenedy has spent a significant amount of time out on loan over the last few years. Following stints with Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe, Granada and Flamengo, he could now be on his way to Valladolid.

