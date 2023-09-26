La Liga club closing in on deal to sign forgotten Chelsea defender in January - Reports

Real Betis are reportedly on the verge of striking a deal to bring in Chelsea's overlooked defender Malang Sarr in the January transfer window. The Spanish side are keen on bolstering their defensive unit after Luis Felipe's departure left a glaring void, according to Todo Fichajes.

With their season at a crucial juncture, with two wins from six games, Malang Sarr's acquisition could offer Real Betis much-needed stability. Insiders close to the talks suggest that Real Betis have made significant progress in their negotiations with Chelsea. A tentative agreement is likely to see Sarr join the La Liga outfit on a loan deal through to the season's end.

Chelsea have been actively seeking a suitable destination for Sarr since last summer, but to no avail. Current circumstances, however, have aligned the interests of all parties involved.

Sarr doesn't feature in the Blues' immediate plans, and they are pushing the French defender to seek consistent playing time elsewhere. He has made 21 overall appearances for the west London side, with none coming this season.

With the winter transfer window opening in a few months, Real Betis are stepping up their efforts to secure a player they believe can redefine their season.

Marc Cucurella signals intent to exit Chelsea following talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Sun (via The Top Flight), Marc Cucurella has conveyed his wish to leave Chelsea to manager Mauricio Pochettino. The 25-year-old is said to be aiming for a January exit and has initiated conversations with the Argentine to outline his intentions.

It's no secret that Cucurella's stock within the team has diminished notably over the course of this season, as he has not played a single match. The Blues wouldn't put any obstacles in the way of his desired departure either.

Cucurella is entering what should be the pinnacle years of his professional career. However, since leaving Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, he has struggled to find consistent playing time at Stamford Bridge. He has racked up just 34 appearances across competitions.

The Blues' poor performance so far this season, coupled with their absence from European competitions, have also made it easy for the left-back to contemplate an exit. Cucurella's likely departure may well open up a roster spot that could provide opportunities for emerging talents within the club.