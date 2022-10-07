La Liga club ‘concerned’ about Arsenal launching move to sign €30 million-rated star after his impressive performances this season: Reports

La Liga side Real Betis are concerned by Arsenal's interest in their star midfielder Guido Rodriguez as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are reportedly fearful of losing the Argentine international as he continues to impress in midfield for Real Betis. Rodriguez has been a key player for the Seville-based club as they find themselves fourth in the La Liga table this campaign.

Real Betis also sit at the top of their Europa League group table with three wins out of three against HJK Helsinki, Ludogorets and AS Roma.

The report claims that Rodriguez's brilliant performance in the middle of the park against Jose Mourinho's Roma has increased interest in the Argentine.

Sport Witness suggests that Real Betis managed to stave off interest in the defensive midfielder from a host of Premier League clubs this summer. With the 25-time capped Argentine international's contract expiring in 2024, Betis now fear missing out on the sale of the former River Plate man.

If Rodriguez does not sign a new deal, next summer will be the last opportunity for Real Betis to cash in on the midfielder. The report claims that Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Rodriguez as they continue to look for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta's side did not make a concrete offer for the midfielder but they are believed to be keeping tabs on him as he continues to impress. Real Betis have reportedly slapped a €30 million asking price on the defensive midfielder amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal should be looking for reinforcements in midfield

The Gunners have made a blistering start to the new campaign, winning nine of their ten games across all competitions this season. Arteta's side are currently atop the Premier League table with 21 points in eight games, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Arteta and his side deserve all the plaudits for the amazing start they have made to the season. However, it will be interesting to see whether they can sustain their form as the campaign progresses.

As the season rolls on, the Gunners' squad depth will be tested and it is evident that they are light of depth in some areas.

Central midfield is a position where Arsenal could do with at least one more option as Mohamed Elneny is out due to a long-term injury. Thomas Partey has also shown that he is injury-prone in recent seasons.

