La Liga club end pursuit of Barcelona star: Reports

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza will not join Valencia this month despite the two clubs holding talks over a potential loan deal, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

Mingueza has made 19 appearances across all competitions for La Liga giants Barcelona this season. However, the 22-year-old appears to have lost prominence at Camp Nou since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November. He has played only two of the side's last six matches.

It emerged earlier this month that Mingueza is a transfer target for Valencia. The La Liga outfit reportedly even opened talks with Blaugrana over a six-month loan deal for the Spain international.

However, according to the aforementioned source, a move to Valencia is no longer on the cards for Mingueza this month. Los Murcielagos have ended their chase for the defender, as per COPE journalist Helen Condis Edo.

La Senyera @LaSenyera | Oscar Mingueza won’t join Valencia. There were initial contacts but the manager, Bordalas, does not want him. [ | Oscar Mingueza won’t join Valencia. There were initial contacts but the manager, Bordalas, does not want him. [ @HugoBallester ❗️| Oscar Mingueza won’t join Valencia. There were initial contacts but the manager, Bordalas, does not want him. [@HugoBallester] https://t.co/mCGIaAxT55

Initial contacts did take place between Barcelona and Valencia, but Mingueza's suitors have decided not to hold any further talks. The player could now be in line to stay at Camp Nou until at least the end of the season.

Valencia reportedly appreciate the fact that Mingueza can play both as a centre-back and a right-back. They are said to be in the market for a new full-back to replace Daniel Wass, who is expected to join Atletico Madrid this month.

Mingueza was thought to have been identified as the ideal replacement for Wass. But Valencia boss Jose Bordalas has blocked a move for the defender if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona expect to sell Ousmane Dembele this month

Although Mingueza could stay at Barcelona beyond this month, Ousmane Dembele could be on his way out of Camp Nou before the transfer window slams shut.

The Catalans have told the France international he has to leave the club immediately. They appear to have lost patience with Dembele, who has refused to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”.



“We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. Barça-Dembélé, it’s overBarcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”.“We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. #Dembele Barça-Dembélé, it’s over 🚨Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”.“We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. #Dembele https://t.co/0eC61mozCs

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract with Blaugrana. While Xavi's side have been trying to reach an agreement with him, the player and his agent have been stalling on a new deal.

The Spanish giants are now looking to sell Dembele before the transfer window slams shut in an attempt to get a transfer fee for him.

