La Liga club joins chase of ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea amid Saudi Arabian interest – Reports

Sevilla have allegedly joined the transfer race to rope in former Manchester United star David de Gea, who has also been linked with two Saudi Pro League teams, in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Los Nervionenses are currently hoping to bolster their squad after securing UEFA Champions League qualification courtesy of their UEFA Europa League glory last season. But, they were quite underwhelming on their domestic front, finishing 12th in the La Liga standings.

So far this summer, Jose Luis Mendilibar's side have roped in three first-team stars for a combined fee of around £22 million. They have turned Loic Bade's loan deal into a permanent one for £10 million, while also signing Djibril Sow for around £12 million and Adria Pedrosa on a free.

However, Sevilla could reportedly be set to lose one of their star players in Yassine Bounou to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in a potential £18 million deal in the near future. As a result, they have been on the lookout for possible replacements for the Moroccan ace of late.

According to Todofichajes, Los Nervionenses have earmarked De Gea as their top goalkeeping target in the recent past. They are aiming to wrap up a deal for the ex-Manchester United man this week itself.

De Gea, who spent 12 years at Manchester United before being released in June, is said to be willing to even lower his salary to ply his trade in his homeland.

However, Sevilla could face competition from multiple Saudi Arabian teams before the end of the summer transfer deadline day. They are likely to battle it out with Al-Nassr and another Saudi Pro League team, who have been linked with the player as per Fabrizio Romano.

David de Gea's time at Manchester United

David de Gea, who bagged the Premier League Golden Glove honor past season, established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Manchester United's history. He made a staggering 545 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 190 clean sheets in the process.

A right-footed agile shot-stopper, the 45-cap Spain international secured a move to the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid for around £18 million in 2011. He helped them lift eight trophies, including one Premier League.

Manchester United, meanwhile, replaced De Gea with Andre Onana in a potential deal worth up to £47 million earlier last month. They handed the former Inter Milan and Ajax goalkeeper a contract until June 2028.