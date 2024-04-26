La Liga club keen on signing Barcelona captain as a free agent in the summer - Reports

La Liga high-flyers Girona have reportedly commenced efforts to make Barcelona star Sergi Roberto one of their summer additions. The Catalan outfit are keen to make smart signings in their bid to build on their success from this season, as they are set to play in Europe in 2024-25.

La Masia graduate Roberto has struggled with form and fitness-related issues this season, missing around 12 games through injury. With his contract at Barcelona set to expire in the coming months, the versatile right-back is at a point where he needs to make a decision.

Girona, who are third in La Liga, have identified the potential of signing Sergi Roberto. They have now informed the 32-year-old of their intention to sign him for free in the summer, as per Gabriel Sans for Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard has yet to receive an offer of a new contract from Barcelona, increasing the possibility of his moving elsewhere.

The Blaugrana have done business with Girona in recent windows, having signed Oriol Romeu from them last summer. They also allowed defender Eric Garcia to move to Girona at the same time, and another deal may be possible this season.

Sergi Roberto was expected to leave La Blaugrana at the end of the season. However, Xavi's decision to remain as the club's manager may cause him to have a change of heart. The right-back-cum-midfielder has been linked with a move to the MLS and a move to a fellow La Liga side may not appeal to him.

Roberto has appeared just nine times in La Liga this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He has made a further 10 appearances in other competitions this season and has 368 career appearances for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona set to offer teenage sensation new contract

Spanish champions Barcelona are prepared to hand teenage star Pau Cubarsi a new contract at the club in recognition of his contributions this season. The 17-year-old has been one of the side's standout performers in a season full of ups and downs.

Cubarsi has a release clause of just €10 million in his present contract with his boyhood club and is keen on remaining at the Camp Nou. This has prompted the club to engage in discussions with him, and Diario AS reports that he will be offered a new contract in January.

Barcelona have tied down the future of Lamine Yamal this season and will look to do it with Cubarsi as well. The Catalan giants are reportedly prepared to offer the youngster around €12 million per annum as his salary.