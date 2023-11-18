La Liga club want to sign 2 Real Madrid stars in January, Los Blancos unwilling to sanction sale - Reports

Villarreal have reportedly set their sights on two Real Madrid players, Dani Ceballos and Nacho, for the January transfer window. However, negotiations are set to be difficult as the Madrid giants are not interested in selling.

Villarreal are currently grappling with a challenging season in La Liga where they languish in 14th place after 13 games. However, they are looking to make a dramatic turnaround with new manager Marcelino Garcia Toral. The Spanish manager is resolute in his mission to alter the club's trajectory and steer them back towards the upper heights of Spanish football.

Central to his blueprint for this planned resurgence is the acquisition of fresh talent during the winter transfer window, according to Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net). He has identified critical issues in his squad that require immediate attention, and it is believed that his gaze is firmly fixed on two players from Real Madrid as a fix.

Nacho and Ceballos are being seen as the key to fortifying Villarreal's defense and midfield, which are currently perceived as the team's trouble areas. However, the route to securing these players will not be easy, as Real Madrid have shown a reluctance to release or sell any players mid-season.

While Villarreal may not get the two players they want from Los Blancos in January, Marcelino reportedly harbors hopes of getting them for next season instead.

Nacho has played 15 games in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, but he has started just three La Liga games and his contract expires in June 2024. On the other hand, Ceballos has featured in just four games — all from the bench.

Luka Modric has reflected on his journey at Real Madrid

Croatian midfield legend Luka Modric is on the verge of what could be his final season at Real Madrid, with his contract expiring next year. He recently opened up about the profound impact the club has had on his life and career.

Spanning an impressive 11-year tenure with the Spanish giants, Modric reflected on his connection with the club in a discussion with the club's media channel (via MARCA):

"Real Madrid is everything to me. It's part of my life, my family and it's a way of life. I'm from Croatia and I was born there, but I've been here for 11 years and I feel at home. I am grateful for everything I am experiencing at the best club in the history of football."

Modric's tenure with Real Madrid includes 23 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles. The 38-year-old has registered 37 goals and 78 assists in 503 games for Los Merengues during that time.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or was the Croat's crowning achievement on an individual level, following his exceptional performance both at the club and international levels.