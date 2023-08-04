La Liga club wants to sign player from Real Madrid Castilla, Florentino Perez wants €8m for sale - Reports

The decision by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to overlook Sergio Arribas has opened up new opportunities for the talented youngster. Now a La Liga club has expressed interest in Arribas, and to that end, Madrid president Florentino Perez has placed an asking price for the 21-year-old.

Sevilla sporting Victor Orta is keen on acquiring the player and has been negotiating with Perez. According to El Nacional, the Real Madrid president initially demanded around €10 million for 50 percent of Arribas' rights, but he has since lowered his asking price to €8 million.

Bayer Leverkusen, which was initially considered a potential destination, is yet to make an offer for the young player. This has put Sevilla in the driving seat, but Mallorca and Almería have also made proposals that are enticing to Arribas, especially due to the promise of more playing time.

Florentino Perez's overhaul of the Real Madrid squad has seen significant departures, with key players like Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio leaving the club. Even players who didn't feature prominently under the manager, including Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, and Jesus Vallejo, have moved on to other clubs.

Not even Real Madrid Castilla's young talents have been spared from the changes. Many players who were hoping to make the leap to the first team have been denied opportunities under Ancelotti, leading to their exits from the club. This group is said to include Sergio Arribas.

Real Madrid struggles to replace Karim Benzema as penalty taker

The departure of Karim Benzema has left a significant void in Real Madrid's attack, with the team struggling to find a neat finisher in front of goal. The Frenchman was not only a prolific scorer but also their primary penalty specialist in his final years at the club.

Reports from Mario Cortegana (via MadridUniversal) suggest that there are three potential candidates to take over the spot-kick duties. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes are the leading contenders to fill Benzema's boots, given their impressive performances. However, the seasoned midfielder Luka Modric also presents a promising option for handling penalty duties.

Benzema's penalty record for Los Blancos has been remarkable, converting a total of 49 out of 57 spot-kicks in his career at the club. Last season, he scored nine out of 10 penalties, only missing one in a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. The previous season, he netted an impressive 11 penalties but missed four.

Meanwhile, the French striker has made an impressive start to his new chapter in Saudi Arabia, scoring three goals in his first three games for the club.