La Liga giants monitoring Manchester United star, Red Devils want to offer contract extension: Reports

Sevilla are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri but the Red Devils want to extend his contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) reports that United aren't panicking about Hannibal's situation. The Tunisian has eight months left on his current deal but the club possess the option to extend it for a further year.

Hannibal has caught the eye this season with impressive performances as Erik ten Hag has placed his trust in the 20-year-old. He's bagged one goal in four games across competitions.

Sevilla have been monitoring Hannibal since July but Manchester United are preparing to offer him a new long-term deal. He rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut in 2021.

Ten Hag has been delighted with the Tunisia international's contributions and claims he's been an example to his United teammates. The Red Devils boss said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success."

Hannibal joined Manchester United from AS Monaco's youth academy in 2019 for €10 million. He's since made seven appearances for the senior team and looks set to be a prominent member of Ten Hag's side.

Ruud Gullit reckons Manchester United aren't playing to Rasmus Hojlund's strengths

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to hit the net in the Premier League.

Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit insists Manchester United aren't looking for Rasmus Hojlund enough as his wait for his first league goal continues. The 20-year-old is without a goal contribution in six league games.

Hojlund has bagged three goals in the UEFA Champions League and is the competition's current top scorer. But he's not managed to get on the scoresheet in the league, and Gullit feels that's partly down to his teammates. He told Premier League Productions:

"I still think you have to get your striker on the scoresheet. Because if he gets on the scoresheet he gets confidence, then also the rest are looking for him all the time. They don't look for him as much. And he's in areas where you can have a look at him."

Gullit's comments came after Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 21). Scott McTominay (28') and Diogo Dalot (77') were on target for the Red Devils.

Hojlund did have chances during the win, denied at point-blank range by Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on one occasion. The Danish striker joined Ten Hag's side from Serie A club Atalanta in the summer for €75 million.