La Liga giants plotting move to sign Manchester United star: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for next season as a replacement for Jan Oblak.

According to 90min, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Oblak will sign a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, with his current contract expiring next summer.

The 29-year-old is considered one of the world's best goalkeepers and is attracting interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

De Gea has arguably been the Red Devils' most important player since his move from Atletico 11 years ago, having played 495 times for the club. He has been named in the PFA Team of the Year five times and Manchester United's Player of the Season four times.

But like Oblak, the 31-year-old's contract is also set to expire. The Spanish international is reportedly keen to be back in the Champions League and be his nation's first-choice goalkeeper again.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, who has become one of the Premier League's leading goalkeepers. But the Argentine's value will be incredibly high, having only signed a five-year deal at Villa Park in January.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Oblak to replace De Gea makes no sense if you actually know what type of keeper Oblak is. He's definitely not a ball at his feet keeper Oblak to replace De Gea makes no sense if you actually know what type of keeper Oblak is. He's definitely not a ball at his feet keeper

Pundit believes Manchester United should attempt to sign Premier League goalkeeper

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Red Devils should go for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The England number one is excellent with the ball at his feet, which should be a huge plus point for the way Erik ten Hag likes to play the game.

The 28-year-old has often been criticized for a lack of discpline and concentration, but Whelan believes he may have outgrown Everton after five years at Goodison Park. The pundit told Football Insider:

“We’ve seen some fantastic performances from Jordan Pickford in the last couple of seasons. He’ll forever be England’s number one, even when he wasn’t having the best of times with Everton.

“He can pull it out of the bag when he puts an England shirt on. He’s a top goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about it, and he’s gotten a lot more mature over the years.

“The pressure of playing for Man United is a lot bigger than playing for Everton, no disrespect. But if he did go there, I think he could deal with the spotlight and handling the pressure.

“He’s played on the biggest stages with England, so he knows how to handle and channel that sort of pressure into his performances.”

Joe Thomas @joe_thomas18 Turns out the best thing Jordan Pickford could do to answer those questioning his place as England’s #1 wasn’t to help the side to a World Cup semi-final, Euros final, be consistently excellent, win save of the season or start this campaign in superb form. It was to… get injured Turns out the best thing Jordan Pickford could do to answer those questioning his place as England’s #1 wasn’t to help the side to a World Cup semi-final, Euros final, be consistently excellent, win save of the season or start this campaign in superb form. It was to… get injured

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far