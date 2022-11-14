La Liga giants prepared to sell Manchester United linked player at all cost in January: Reports

Atletico Madrid are desperate to sell Matheus Cunha in January amid reported interest from Manchester United. The Brazilian has also been linked with Leeds United, and the two sides are expected to make moves when the window opens.

According to Marca, Cunha is among the three players Diego Simeone has decided to let go. Joao Felix and Rodrigo de Paul are the other two players who have reportedly been told they are free to leave Los Colchoneros in January.

As per the report, the Spanish side are looking to raise funds in order to balance the books. The three players have other clubs interested in them and Atletico are hoping for a smooth exit for all.

Cunha was linked with Manchester United in the summer, but the Brazilian decided to stay. He wanted to play every week and fight for his place in the World Cup squad but unfortunately missed out.

Leeds United were also linked with the Brazilian before he moved to Atletico Madrid. The Premier League side are looking for a forward in the winter window and could revisit their interest in the former Hertha Berlin star.

Manchester United target on playing at Atletico Madrid

Matheus Cunha was full of praise for Atletico Madrid in the summer and was keen on doing well on the pitch. He spoke about his development at the club and said:

“I’m sure we’ll have an excellent season, and on the pitch I hope to live up to all the trust the board and coaching staff have placed in me. It’s a great responsibility, but I feel extremely prepared. I’ve become an even-more complete player. The intensity level in-game and in training is very high. We always work and train to the limit. It’s made me evolve.”

He added:

“As Atlético’s history shows, we have to approach the season with dedication and determination, leaving everything on the pitch. We have a strong squad and an excellent coaching staff that’s been here a long time.”

The Manchester United target has started just two matches this season and is yet to score in the league. He did not get a start in the Champions League either but came off the bench five times.

