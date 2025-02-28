La Liga giants set to battle Barcelona in €70m pursuit for Liverpool star: Reports

Barcelona will face competition from Atletico Madrid for the services of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, according to Fichajes. The Colombian has been in decent form this season for the Reds, registering 13 goals and four assists from 38 games.

The player remains a key figure under Arne Slot, who has taken the Merseyside club to the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with 11 games left to play.

Dias is under contract at Anfield until 2027, but Liverpool are reportedly willing to let him go for €70m this year. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and are eyeing him with interest.

The Catalans are looking to add a new left-forward to their roster this summer. While the LaLiga giants have been hot on the heels of Athletic Bilabo's Nico Williams, Diaz is also on their radar.

The player's father has previously suggested that he dreams of joining Barcelona. However, Atletico Madrid have now entered the fray and are threatening to ruin the Catalans' plans.

Diaz could also be a fine fit under Diego Simeone at the Metropolitano Stadium. However, Liverpool may be better advised to make a decision on the matter after sorting out Mohamed Salah's future. If the Egyptian, whose contract expires this summer, leaves Anfield, offloading Diaz could be a risky move.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Barcelona ace?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, according to TBR Football. The Dutch midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

De Jong is one of the highest earners at Camp Nou and the Catalan side are likely to cash in on him this summer if he stalls a renewal. De Jong is yet to establish himself under Hansi Flick, registering two goals and one assist from 26 games across competitions.

The player has previously been linked with an exit from Barcelona, although a move hasn't materialize so far. However, a transfer could happen this year amid rising interest in his services.

Despite his recent struggles with the Catalans, the player's stock remains high. Intermediaries are said to be in touch with a number of his suitors, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to discuss a possible deal. The Reds were interested in midfield reinforcements last summer as well, and could be an enticing destination for the 27-year-old.

