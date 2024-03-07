La Liga make decision after investigation into Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for alleged comment aimed at Mason Greenwood - Reports

La Liga and the Spanish FA have reportedly made a decision following an investigation into Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham allegedly calling Mason Greenwood a "rapist". This reportedly happened during a recent league match between Los Blancos and Getafe, which Bellingham's side won 2-0.

According to the Spanish daily Marca (via Sport Bible), the RFEF closed the case due to insufficient evidence. There was no proof that Bellingham actually made the aforementioned comment towards Greenwood. Moreover, as per The Athletic, the English forward did not push things further, as he did not want the matter to escalate.

Getafe registered their complaint to La Liga on February 1 after the aforementioned event. La Liga then forwarded the matter to the Spanish FA (RFEF), which appointed a judge to investigate the matter. The league also reportedly employed a lip reader to examine the incident and verify whether Bellingham indeed made the comment.

The Real Madrid midfielder was facing a suspension of up to ten games if he had been found guilty. Currently, though, he is serving a two-match suspension for another incident where he was red-carded for showing dissent towards the referee during Real Madrid's match against Valencia.

Earlier, Mason Greenwood had charges against him for attempted rape, violence, and coercive control dropped after key witnesses had withdrawn from the case. After much fan protest, he was sent on loan to Getafe from Manchester United in the 2023 summer window. There is little clarity over his future at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti supports Jude Bellingham after controversial red card against Valencia

Jude Bellingham was shown a red card for reacting angrily after he and his team were denied a last-ditch goal as referee Gil Manzano blew the whistle right before he headed the ball into the net.

Carlo Ancelotti has come out in support of the England international, saying that he does not need to speak with Bellingham about the red card. The Real Madrid manager said (via GOAL):

“I haven’t spoken to him. He's a player who tries to give everything on the pitch. I think the red card was wrong. He was frustrated but he didn't make any kind of insult."

Jude Bellingham has been performing at the highest level since his move to Real Madrid last summer. He has gone on to score 20 goals and provide nine assists in 31 games so far for Los Blancos.