La Liga side keen on signing Liverpool star this summer - Reports

Valencia are reportedly among a host of clubs who want to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic before the transfer window closes. According to a report from La Voz De Galacia, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Celta Vigo are also targeting a move for the youngster.

The Spain under-21 international appeared for the Reds senior team under Jurgen Klopp but an injury seems to have hindered his progress. Last season, he was out of action for 41 matches across competitions after picking up a calf issue.

This led to Klopp using Wataru Endo in the holding midfield position. The only other choice was to play Alexis Mac Allister in the role, which is not the Argentine's natural position.

With new coach Arne Slot taking over in the summer, it is unsure as to whether Bajcetic will play a regular part in the team. To date, he's made 22 senior appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging a goal in the process.

Should the 19-year-old feel that his playing time may be limited, there are a number of clubs to choose from for further development. It is likely that a move away will earn him more minutes.

However, the interested clubs don't boast the same pedigree as Liverpool, who will be expected to finish within the Champions League places and challenge for the title. They are also going to participate in Europe's highest club competition this campaign.

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch speaks about his new role and playing as a number six

Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has seemingly been entrusted with the number six role under Arne Slot. The Dutchman was largely used as a box-to-box midfielder under Jurgen Klopp last season.

However, the 22-year-old says he is happy playing this position and admits he's previously done the same. Speaking to the club's official website, Gravenberch said:

"I had a little chat with him [Slot] and he said I have to focus on the No. 6 and No. 8 positions. Now I play at No. 6. In the past, I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I've enjoyed playing there."

Gravenberch played in this position during Liverpool's first Premier League victory of the season in their opening match against Ipswich Town (2-0, August 17). Fans can expect him to play there when the Reds host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (August 25).

