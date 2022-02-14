La Liga side won't let Barcelona target leave for less than €80 million - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir with club president Joan Laporta readying a summer move for the Frenchman.

Fekir, 28, moved to Betis in 2019 after being linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

During his time at Real Betis, the France international has scored 21 goals in 101 games and has impressed Barca bosses with his consistent performances for the Sevilla-based side.

Squawka Football @Squawka



90% pass accuracy

79 touches

12 duels won

7 take-ons attempted

7 take-ons completed

5 chances created

5 crosses

5 shots

4 shots on target

4 touches in opp. box

2 goals



What a performance. Nabil Fekir’s game by numbers vs. Levante:90% pass accuracy79 touches12 duels won7 take-ons attempted7 take-ons completed5 chances created5 crosses5 shots4 shots on target4 touches in opp. box2 goalsWhat a performance. Nabil Fekir’s game by numbers vs. Levante: 90% pass accuracy 79 touches 12 duels won 7 take-ons attempted 7 take-ons completed 5 chances created 5 crosses 5 shots 4 shots on target 4 touches in opp. box 2 goals What a performance. 👏 https://t.co/RkyaEMv4dD

ESPN report that Barcelona are prepared to pay around €60 million to try and lure the 28-year-old to the Nou Camp.

Los Verdiblancos are not keen to see their star man depart, with Fekir being at the forefront of a transformation period for the side. Real Betis are reportedly standing firm on a €80 million fee for the creative midfielder.

Alongside Sergio Canales and Juanmi, Fekir has starred for Betis this season. Since his €19.75 million plus add-ons move from Lyon back in 2019, he has been one of La Liga's top performing midfielders.

Should Xavi and Laporta press on with efforts to sign the Frenchman, he will line up in a new-look side that Barcelona are building as they attempt to return to the pinnacle of European football.

Are Barcelona primed to challenge for the La Liga title next season?

Barcelona are bouncing back

Manager Xavi, since taking over from Ronald Koeman back in early November of last year, has been making huge changes to the Barcelona team.

His signings of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubaemyang, Manchester City's Ferran Torres and the loan operation of Adama Traore have already seen Xavi put his imprint on Blaugrana.

If the reports regarding Fekir are believed to be true then the Barca boss is set to make yet another attacking change to his team which could help them going into next season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Xavi-ball in full effect



(h/t Barcelona have the highest number of players pressing after losing possession in LaLiga.Xavi-ball in full effect(h/t @LaLiga Barcelona have the highest number of players pressing after losing possession in LaLiga.Xavi-ball in full effect ✨(h/t @LaLiga) https://t.co/cxKeGJpcO3

Winger Ousmane Dembele is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and could leave the side in the summer. With his departure, the club's transfer dealings will be of importance, particularly if they can strengthen in defense with Gerard Pique considering retirement.

Bringing in a centre-back and keeping hold of the brilliant Ronald Araujo would benefit the Barca side as they look to challenge for La Liga under Xavi's tutelage.

They will likely fail to make up ground on La Liga leaders Real Madrid this season with 15 points separating the two rivals. But they could head into next season with a squad ready to challenge on all fronts.

